Waco, TX (FOX 44) — It’s a super hot day in Central Texas, staying well over 100 degrees.

For anyone needing a place to cool off, the Waco Multipurpose Center is open to help out.

Waco-McLennan County Interim Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Dirker says its important to wear loose fitting clothing, stay hydrated, and to avoid strenuous activities in the hottest part of the day.

“Here in Texas, the hottest parts of your day are actually around 4 p.m.. so if you can keep yourself out of that direct sun at the hottest parts of the day, that’s always a good thing to do,” said Dirker.

Energy consultant with Reliant Energy Daniel Puffe says a good way to stay cool inside is to seal air leaks and check the weather sealing for doors and windows.

To be cost effective, Puffe says to use your fan.

“Sometimes people ask what’s the best direction to run the fan. ‘Clockwise? Counterclockwise? It has a little switch on there where I can reverse it,” said Puffe. “Check with your fan. For most of them, it’s counterclockwise to blow the air down on top of you so you get that wind chill factor and feel more comfortable.”

If you do need to use power, Puffe says you can conserve energy by setting your thermostat to 78 degrees.

Dirker has an extra suggestion to conserve energy and stay cool.

“If you’re not at home. Bump your AC up a couple of degrees. That way there’s no reason to cool an empty house. Also, draw your shutters if you can, keeping the direct sun out of the inside,” said Dirker.