ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC located at 1713 N County Road West to investigate after someone called 911 and reported that a man in the restaurant had a gun. At the scene, officers met with a man who said an employee, identified as Frieson, had displayed a firearm at his waist by lifting his shirt during a verbal confrontation at the window. Frieson allegedly told the customer, “I’ll pop you…” while displaying the firearm.

Investigators said Frieson told them that he displayed the firearm because he felt “threatened”. Frieson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,500 bond.