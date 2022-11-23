ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has identified the suspect’s vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week.

“We think we’ve identified the vehicle that was involved but we’re not releasing the information on that yet,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis told ValleyCentral on Wednesday.

Additionally, McGinnis said that the teen who died, identified as 17-year-old Gianni Ruiz, was shot multiple times at close range. Two different types of shell casings were recovered at the scene, he said.

The chief said they also believe they have identified a motive in the shooting.

“There is no threat to the general public,” McGinnis said. “It was not a random event.”

At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd Street in Elsa in reference to shots being fired. Officers found Ruiz with gunshot wounds in the parking area of the Elsa Housing Authority, a news release from the Elsa Police Department stated.

The teen was pronounced dead by EMS.

Those with information are asked to contact the Elsa Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (956) 262-4721.

