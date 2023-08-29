TEXAS (FOX 44/KWKT) — For electric vehicle owners who’ve been getting away with not paying those soaring gas prices, some big changes are headed your way.

A new Texas law is set to recoup gas tax losses from whom some Texas lawmakers call ‘drivers who weren’t paying their fair share,’ ultimately charging them an additional fee of $200 each year for vehicle registration or registration renewal.

“Everything’s going up these days, but the higher registration fees on the electric vehicles, they’re not paying gas taxes. So I think most of the people will kind of understand. It might make a little difference or one more excuse that somebody might not want one,” says Sykora Family Ford General Manager Ronnie Sykora.

This law takes effect on Sept. 1, impacting only a niche group of drivers.

“A big state like ours and all, I can’t see electrics overcoming and even becoming the majority anytime soon,” shares Sykora.

Gasoline taxes also fund state highways, a vital resource for funding, according to TxDOT.

“For the people who are having a little shorter drives or one of the vehicles in a household, I think the electrics can be really good for what people use them for. But, they’re not for everybody, especially in the great state of Texas. We’ve got a lot of big, wide-open spaces that people need to drive as well,” says Sykora.

Electric vehicles are intended to help lower fuel costs for drivers, improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.