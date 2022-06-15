SAN ANGELO, Texas — An El Paso man has landed himself behind bars after making claims that he was an agent of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission while visiting a local bar.

Christopher Jacob Contreras, 27, was charged with impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony

punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Contreras was arrested by TABC agents on June

13 and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

TABC’s El Paso Enforcement Office received reports on May 22 stating that a man had identified himself as

a TABC agent while visiting an alcohol retailer. He had told employees of the business that they had violated

the law by selling alcohol to a person younger than 21. When Contreras was questioned by a manager of the establishments he claimed he needed to speak with his TABC supervisor and left the premises.

An investigation was launched by El Paso Enforcement Office, along with the help of local businesses and witnesses to identify the suspect.

“We’re extremely grateful to the businesses who immediately reported this suspicious activity and

enabled us to identify the impersonator so quickly,” said Brandy Norris, TABC Chief of Law Enforcement.

“It’s important to remember that a legitimate TABC agent will always properly identify themselves as

working for the agency and will have an official ID or a badge on display when making contact with a

business owner or staff member.”



The matter remains under investigation by TABC and local officials.