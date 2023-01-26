EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen began his career at the El Paso Police Department in 1978. He rose through the ranks until he was eventually elected Chief of Police in 2008. He was the first person of color to become a police chief in El Paso and was also El Paso’s longest serving chief, serving for 15 years. At the age of 71, Chief Allen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The following is the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Chief Allen which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.

The event will include an opportunity for members of the community to offer hand-written or electronic condolences to Chief Allen’s family. Electronic condolences for the family can be submitted at https://www2.elpasotexas.gov/chief-allen/.

Flowers will be allowed at the Convention Center; however, the community is encouraged to send flowers via Sunset Funeral Home – Americas. Donations in his honor may also be made to the Friends of El Paso Animal Service at www.friendsofepas.org/.

Thursday, Jan. 26

5 p.m.- Doors open at Judson F. Williams Convention Center; Chief Allen’s hearse arrives and will be escorted into the Convention Center.

Doors open at Judson F. Williams Convention Center; Chief Allen’s hearse arrives and will be escorted into the Convention Center. 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.- Tribute ceremony for Chief Allen takes place. The remembrance ceremony will include guest speakers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. who will pay tribute to Chief Allen. Chief Allen will be lying-in-state, to allow the public to pay their respects. Parking at the Convention Center and the Union Plaza Parking Garage will be free of charge for the tribute service.

The community is asked to please not bring flowers or gifts to the funeral services at Abundant Church. A funeral procession to the cemetery will take place after the church services. Anyone wishing to participate in the funeral procession is strongly encouraged to carpool.

Friday, Jan. 27

10 a.m.- Doors open at Abundant Living Faith Center.

Doors open at Abundant Living Faith Center. 10:40 a.m. – Chief Allen’s hearse leaves Sunset Funeral Homes and will stop in front of the patrol station where a salute will take place. Chief Allen’s hearse will continue traveling towards Abundant Church Living Center located on 1000 Valley Crest Dr.

Chief Allen’s hearse leaves Sunset Funeral Homes and will stop in front of the patrol station where a salute will take place. Chief Allen’s hearse will continue traveling towards Abundant Church Living Center located on 1000 Valley Crest Dr. 11 a.m. – Funeral service at Abundant Living Faith Center begins.

Funeral service at Abundant Living Faith Center begins. 12:15-12:20 p.m. – Procession leaves Abundant Living Faith Center and heads towards Evergreen East Cemetery located on 12400 Montana.

Procession leaves Abundant Living Faith Center and heads towards Evergreen East Cemetery located on 12400 Montana. 1:30 p.m. – Honors and interment will then take place at Evergreen East Cemetery at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana. Police honors will be given at the cemetery, which will include a three-volley salute, a last radio call, and a presentation of the flag to the family.

The honors and internment will be streamed live on KTSM.com and the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.

Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen services. Please take note of extended closures.

