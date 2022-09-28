EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified.

Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg officials.

“The Texas Rangers are investigating this incident,” said Ashly Custer, Edinburg’s director of communications and media, referring further news inquiries about the shooting to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Tuesday, around noon, Villarreal barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, according to police. An officer had seen Villarreal leave the truck, run to a house and grab an object before returning to his pickup, police said Tuesday.

“We tried numerous times to make contact with him, but we never could,” Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. “We were able to talk to some family members, who were saying he had a gun.”

Police attempted to negotiate with the man “but he wouldn’t come out, he wouldn’t even talk to us,” Sepulveda said.

The standoff ended after about an hour and 15 minutes after it began when the man jumped out of the pickup. “He started ranting at officers very aggressively,” Sepulveda said.

Edinburg police officers fired upon Villarreal, who died from gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

The shooting occurred at the 2800 block of Rogers Road, not far from Memorial Middle School, which locked down its campus during the standoff.

The shooting is being investigated by Texas Rangers and the police department’s internal affairs, Sepulveda said Tuesday.