Student did not have a gun when searched

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County ISD student has been charged after investigators said he made a statement about getting a gun and shooting students. The Crockett Middle School seventh grader has not been identified by police.

ECISD said officers received a call about the statement early Wednesday morning and quickly worked to find the student; the boy did not have a weapon. In addition to the criminal charge of Exhibition or Threat of a Firearm, the school is conducting a threat assessment of the situation to ensure the safety of students and staff moving forward.

The District said it wants to thank those who came forward with the information as well as remind students, parents and the community that all threats will be taken seriously, investigated, and if substantiated will lead to criminal charges