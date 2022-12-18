Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The East Waco Empowerment Project is getting ready to provide free holiday meals to the community.

It’s apart of their 7th Annual Feast in the East program.

Volunteers will be providing food boxes for families and individuals to eat during the holidays.

Between $50 – $70 worth of food are inside each box.

The program runs completely off of community donations.

They have a GoFundMe page up right now with the goal to raise $20,000.

It’ll be a drive thru event following covid protocol at the multipurpose center of Quinn Campus on Thursday, December 22 from 2 – 6 P.M.