TEXAS (FOX 44) – May 20 is the last day for Early Voting for the May 24th Primary Runoff Elections, and there is still time to head over to the polls.

Under Texas law, if you cast a ballot in either party’s primary election, voters must vote in the same party’s primary runoff election. Voters who did not cast a ballot in the March 1st Primary Election can vote in either party’s primary runoff election.

Secretary of State John Scott recently encouraged all registered Texas voters to vote early. For more information, as well as information on Early Voting and lists of candidates, you can view our previous story here.