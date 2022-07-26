SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of Early Police Department released a report on July 26, 2022, in regards to a trailer being driven on fire, causing multiple grass fires reaching several miles out.

A pickup pulling a 20-foot box trailer approached the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive (Highway 183) with fire engulfing the back of the trailer and the right side. The trailer was also being dragged against the road due to the fact the tires had melted. The pickup finally stopped on Early Blvd in the 900 blk.

The Early Police and Fire Department along with Brownwood, Zephyr, Blanket, Lake Bridge, Winchell, May, and Northlake totaling 18 fire Apparatuses responded. Brown County SO and Tx DPS also responded assisting with traffic control down highway 183.

Trucks began fighting the trailer fire as well as 8 grass fires along the Zephyr highway. Several fires threatened structures but did not damage any. The Texas Forest Service responded with 3 dozers, 1 maintainer, 5 engines, and 3 aircraft. ( 1 helicopter, 2 plains, and an air attack plane ).

Highway 183 between River Oaks drive and the Aldersgate center was shut down at approximately 330pm due to fires and the amount of equipment that responded. The highway was reopened at 5 PM.

The video can be watched here.

The driver, from Austin, Tx is being investigated by Early PD for several violations.