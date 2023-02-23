ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The investigation into a “bomb threat” made Thursday against Andrews High School is ongoing, and the Texas Department of Public Safety said multiple agencies, including Andrews PD, DPS, Midland PD, and Odessa PD, are investigating not only a bomb threat, but threats of a school shooting as well.

Sgt. Steven Blanco with DPS said the school received “multiple threats” but could not say if those threats were made by phone or through social media. However, Blanco has asked parents to closely monitor their child’s social media use.

Andrews High students were evacuated from campus around 11:00 a.m. All students are safe and accounted for and have been moved to the football field at Mustang Bowl for the time being. Blanco said no threats have been made against elementary or middle school campuses, but troopers will remain on those campuses until further notice.

Investigators are still “sweeping” the building at AHS and students will not be allowed to return to campus until the area has been cleared and deemed safe.

Anyone with information concerning the threats of violence is urged to contact the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.