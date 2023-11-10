HEBBRONVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A head-on collision with an ambulance in Hebbronville claimed the lives of two Zapata first responders Wednesday.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety was notified that a crash had taken place on State Highway 16.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a white 2016 GMC Sierra and a 2016 Chevrolet, Victorious Care Ambulance. The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as Jaime Barrera Jr., a 27-year-old out of Roma.

The driver of the ambulance was identified as Andres Botello, a 66-year-old out of Zapata. His passenger was identified as Jose Guadalupe Cepeda Lara, a 23-year-old also from Zapata.

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicate to DPS that Barrera was traveling west, and the ambulance was headed east on State Highway 16.

According to DPS Barrera failed to drive in single lane and crossed over to the eastbound lane colliding head-on with the ambulance.

All three individuals died at the scene of the accident.