WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Nationalist Movement is the largest organization promoting Texas independence for a little over two decades, according to Executive Director Nate Smith.

“We believe that Texans are the best to govern Texas,” says Smith.

The organization is now in Waco at the Convention Center for its first-ever TEXITCON 2023. Attendees visit a day’s worth of sessions offered and see partnering vendors to learn more about the organization’s mission.

“We’re bringing together experts from around Texas and around the world to talk about political self-determination, Texas independence. Our organization actually covers not just political independence, but we also want [to discuss] the economic and cultural independence for Texans,” says Smith.

Organization members believe Texans should govern their own policies, such as matters concerning foreign affairs, state border concerns and currencies.

As for the movement’s next big goal for the March Primary ballots, Smith has this to say:

“We’re looking to get the question of, ‘Should Texas reassert its status as an independent nation on the primary ballot?’ So we have a petition for the Republican Party and a Democratic Party too, it’s only way in Texas to put something on a ballot by petition is to go to the party primaries,” says Smith.

Ultimately, Texas Nationalist members want Texas to be its own nation again like it was in the 1800s for nine years.

For more information on the organization, you can visit here.