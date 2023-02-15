DOWNSVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has passed away.

The Downsville VFD made the announcement Wednesday morning on Facebook. The asked the community to keep Toliver’s family in their prayers.

The department announced last November that Toliver was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which spread into surrounding tissue. At that time, Toliver was “being super strong” and was “doing his best with what he has,” according to the department. Tolivar had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of them were in Dallas.

A chili fundraiser took place at the Downsville Fire Station later in November. A GoFundMe page was also set up here.