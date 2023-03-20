KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department needs your help to care for the relatives of one of their staff members during their time of need.

Nine-year-old Luke Sappenfield and 15-year-old Hunter Sappenfield are two brothers who were injured near the Lampasas River Bank on Saturday. The two of them were out playing – when the bank collapsed on them. Luke has suffered multiple fractures to back, ribs and hip. Hunter has a fracture in his T12 pressing on his spinal cord.

Hunter (left), Luke (center) and their brother (right). (Courtesy: Kempner Volunteer Fire Department)

Luke and Hunter’s older sister older sister is a member of Kempner VFD. The department says she is taking care of her middle brother so her parents can be there for the other two in Temple.

A meal train has been started to support them during this time. Monetary donations are also being accepted. If you would like to be a part of the meal train, you can go here.