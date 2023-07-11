McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr father was arrested after his child thought a loaded gun was a toy and shot his uncle, documents revealed.

Luis Gabriel Gutierrez was arrested on June 3 by McAllen police on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

ValleyCentral obtained a probable cause affidavit that detailed the shooting.

On May 30, officers responded to the 100 block of N. 20th Street in reference to an 11-year-old child who accidentally shot his uncle in the stomach with a handgun. Upon arrival, the child told officers he found two small guns inside a barrel of clothes that he thought were toys. One of the guns went off, shooting his uncle who was on the other side of the office, the document stated.

Police spoke with Gutierrez, the child’s father, who said he did not know anything about the guns, other than what his child had said. He said he owned the business and it was common to find miscellaneous items in the barrels of clothes, the affidavit stated.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the office.

Surveillance footage showed that eight days before the shooting, Gutierrez was in the office with two children, his wife and the uncle. Gutierrez is seen opening a drawer, taking out a black handgun, and showing it to another man in the office, police said. He then placed the handgun back in the drawer.

Eight days later, video showed the child opening the same drawer, grabbing the handgun, aiming at his uncle and pulling the trigger, the affidavit stated.

The child’s uncle was transported to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Gutierrez’s bond was set at $10,000. Records show he was released from jail the same day as his arrest.