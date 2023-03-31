McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after neighbors saw him standing naked by an open window, documents revealed.

Jose Zamora was arrested on charges of indecent exposure according to Hidalgo County Records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that on March 25, a woman reported seeing her neighbor’s genitals through an open window in his home.

“[The woman] reported that she noticed her neighbor was standing by an open window while naked from the waist down and appeared to be watching her son as he rode his bicycle on the road,” the affidavit stated.

Police made contact with a couple who saw Zamora touch his genitals by the open window. They were also able to provide a video of the incident but were not willing to file criminal charges.

Two days later, police spoke with another woman who provided a photo from the March 25 incident, showing Zamora by an open window appearing to be naked from the waist down.

Zamora was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on March 28 and his bond was set at $4,000. Records show that he was released from jail the following day.