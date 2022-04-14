AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County in response to severe weather which impacted the communities on Tuesday.

The storm produced heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes.

Texans who experienced damage as a result of the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) iSTAT survey. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. The survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the severe weather.

You can view the disaster declaration for Bell County here.

You can view the disaster declaration for Williamson County here.