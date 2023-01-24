DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the dream of winning a Super Bowl in 2023 has come to an end for the Dallas Cowboys after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Playoffs, again. However, there was some winning to be had in Texas by way of the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports there were 3 $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout the state from the January 20 drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were 20, 29, 31, 64, and 66 with the Mega Ball 17. In total, there were nearly 42,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2 and as much as $10K.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for January 24 with a jackpot of $31 million which has a cash value of $16.5 million.