DALLAS(KDAF)— Looks like there’s at least one person in Plano who won’t be stressed about rent this month.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday night’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Plano! #TexasLottery#Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 17 drawing (7, 9, 13, 14, and 29). It was sold at Quick Treat Beer Wine & Liquor on 2011 W Spring Creek Rd STE 100 in Plano; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.