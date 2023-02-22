WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — People have been in and out of the Dewey Community Center, as this is the second year they have hosted a museum to recognize Black History Month and the trailblazers who have made a difference.

The community center gathered their resources and created an exhibit that features collected pieces of memorabilia and information about different leaders that have been instrumental in the progression of America.

City of Waco Manager of Programs and Facilities Susan Krause, shares why this is an important program for the community to engage with.

“This is a great opportunity for families, for people in the community, just to come out and see the center, but also get a little bit of information about folks in the black community that have been really instrumental in progress. And it’s very digestible. It’s very interesting and fun,” shared Krause.

A new addition to this years’ exhibit is a look at the Negro League. Showcasing items from historic baseball players like Jackie Robinson and Hank “Hammer” Aaron.

You can also learn more about the history of various prominent leaders like Barack Obama, George Washington Carver, and Ruby Bridges.

Museum visitor Charmion Fletcher is urging parents and the youth to partake in an unique educational experience.

“I’m encouraging the entire community, definitely want to get our youth to come out who don’t know too much about what black history is. Come out so you can educate your kids. Educate your youth so they can see what has happened to get them to where they are today. And we have a long way to go, but we’re on our way,” shared School and Community Bride Coordinator Fletcher.

The Black History museum will run all the way through Sunday, February 28th .

For more information on the Dewey Centers hours, you can visit here.