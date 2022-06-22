WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The open sign is lit as customers crowd into restaurants to get something to eat.

For Jessica Armstead, she’s running to complete delivery orders.

“It gives me freedom to take care of my 84-year-old dad, my 81-year-old mom,” said Armstead. “It also gives me freedom to take care of my 10-year-old and my 12-year-old.”

Working for Door Dash, Favor, and delivering newspapers, Armstead has to constantly fill her tank.

“These prices, I spend about $50 every two days because I do it in the car, but I’ve made three times that in one day.”

Relying heavily on tips, Armstead brings in between $1000 – $2500 a week delivering on call.

Waitr is also seeing their drivers benefit from gratuities.

“Last week was actually the highest that we’ve had over the last two years, so that’s been something that we really appreciated seeing,” said Chris Barnes, Director of Driver Experience at Waitr . “A lot of the community and a lot of the individuals ordering Waitr understand how important it is to tip the driver. They’ve definitely been helping.”

Now Armstead is expanding her routes to include Lorena and McGregor to seize the immense opportunity.

“With the gas being so high, it’s better for us because people don’t want to get in their own cars,” said Armstead. “They’d rather use their gas to go to work [and] I’ve had triple the business.”