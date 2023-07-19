WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns to the Heart of Texas this Thursday night!

The in-person event will last from Thursday, July 20 to Saturday, July 22. The online encore will take place from Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, July 29.

For 2023, actor Jason London will be paying a visit to Waco. London is best known for his roles in Dazed and Confused, The Man in the Moon and The Rage: Carrie 2. He will also be talking about growing up in Texas, his acting career and developing Independent Films. This event will take place at Cultivate 7Twelve on Friday, July 21, at 6:45 p.m. This is open to filmmakers and VIP Passholders only – you can buy a VIP Pass here.

London will also be in attendance for a special 30th anniversary presentation of Dazed and Confused. This will take place at the Waco Hippodrome on Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m. You can get tickets to attend.

Also new for 2023 is the addition of four film tracks to let attendees know what to expect when they go:

Crowd Pleasers

Deep Dives

Family Friendly

For the Curious and Adventurous

Event organizers have created these tracks to help audiences understand the tone of the films, and to make things easier for people to discover the movies that fit their tastes.

For more information on the Festival, you can visit the official website. For the Festival’s official Film Guide, you can go here.