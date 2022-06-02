KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — With the shooting in Tulsa that killed four and the school shooting in Uvalde that killed 21, many are asking why.

According to Texas A&M Central Texas Professor Dr. Coady Lapierre, these shooting have tragically become part of our daily lives.

“These are horrible things and it’s hard to wrap our brains around it,” he said. “And sometimes sadness, a fear for one’s own safety, I think often comes up very quickly.”

These are just some of the effects trauma can have on victims and loved ones that experience a mass shooting.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 20 mass shootings since the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde earlier last week.

“Everyone naturally wants a solution to this issue,” Lapierre said. “It has become part of daily life and fortunately for us, I think people think about different approaches to make sure they’re staying safe and keeping their families safe. What schools can do to be safer?”

Dr. Lapierre said the term copy cat is not overly used when analyzing mass shooters. But many, especially when speaking on school shootings, are young men.

He says shooters are typically impulsive and influenced by what they’ve seen on television and online.

“The more you kind of broadcast the details about the shooter, other people see that as, oh, they’re becoming famous, they’re important,” he told FOX 44 News. “I want to be famous and important, and so we’ll follow that path. And so it’s really important to kind of temper the sensationalism and the natural curiosity that everyone has.”

When asked how schools can prepare for a shooting when many shooters are students and have learned the drills, Dr. Lapierre says it is important to discuss the causes of the shootings.

“I would kind of like to see an equal frequency of mental health outreach drills in addition to active shooter drills. I think that might help us and be a little bit more positive based. But there are many different school shootings for many different reasons. And no one solution is going to address them all.”

Dr. Lapierre also recommended that three months after a mass shooting, if you’re still having difficulties coping, reach out to a mental health expert. No one expects you to forget what happened but there are ways to heal and move forward.