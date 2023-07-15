Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 200 block of Clay Avenue. That is the location of the Hotel Indigo.

Police arrived on scene just after 3:15 a.m. regarding a shooting. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to a hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The shooting happened after a second male heard screaming for help in a hallway. The individual approached the room where an altercation was happening between three females and one male. As the second male was trying to help, the original aggressor became angry toward the man and started to attack him. The man fired one round striking the original aggressor.

Officers have not made any arrests at this time, but they believe this is an isolated incident. They do not think the public is in any danger. Officers interviewed all individuals involved. All individuals involved were hotel guests, one of the females sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.