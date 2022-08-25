WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Improved Order of Red Men Museum and Library is a well kept Waco secret, built in 1991.

This museum is one of three fraternal museums in Waco, being the national headquarters for America’s oldest fraternity, the Red Men.

This museum and library is full of all sorts of artifacts and books pertaining to American history, world history Order of Red Men and Degree of Pocahontas.”

Red Men started as the Sons of Liberty in 1765 and has been through three name changes.

“These are the same guys that dressed up like mohawks and tossed the tea in Boston Harbor in December of 1773,” museum director David Lintz said.

The museum has the history and archives for the national fraternal organization.



“The history of the Red Men parallels the history of the U.S., and so we’ve got exhibits here on U.S. history as well as Texas history and Waco history,” Lintz said.

But it also contains history such as a viola signed by 90 different entertainers from the USO tours of WWII.

One of the highlights is the collection of three of the four weapons used in the Brann Davis duel in downtown Waco at the Old Corner Drug in 1898. Lintz collects lots of Waco history material.

“I’ve got all of the books that have been written about Waco plus postcards and things on Waco, Camp MacArthur and Richfield,” Lintz said.

In the library you can also check out the complete set of National Geographic’s, Southwestern Historical Quarterly’s, the Nuremburg Trials published after WWII and more publications.

“People who enjoy books are really excited about seeing this type of library,” Lintz said.

It’s no secret the information in the library can also be found online, but there’s something special about going to the library and opening up a book.

“I for one love to hold a book and turn the pages,” Lintz said. “And that’s what I hear from people. One thing here, you can just peruse the shelves and see what’s here. We have a good Civil War book collection, a good collection of Texas history books, Waco history books.”

This museum and library is free, and it is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.