HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz has named a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez.

In a statement from Saenz, the person of interest was identified as Miguel Angel Flores.

Flores is currently in a state prison serving sentences for aggravated robberies out of Hidalgo and Cameron counties, Saenz stated. His current sentences are 13 and 12 years.

“We continue to work (1) to build the best case against Flores and (2) identify co-

conspirators whom we believe conspired with Flores to commit the crime(s).

Nahomi deserves justice and we continue to endeavor to find justice and secure

peace and closure for her family,” Saenz said.

Rodriguez was last seen alive July 17, 2016 while working an overnight shift at a McDonald’s on Business 77 and Morgan Blvd. During her shift at 2 a.m., she was seen leaving in a small light-colored SUV.

Surveillance footage at the drive thru captured an interaction between her and a man. She handed the man a drink and then fist-bumped him, investigators said. Police believe this was the same SUV she was last seen entering.

The following day Rodriguez was reported missing. Nearly a year later, her remains were discovered by a farmer in an irrigation ditch outside of rural Rio Hondo.

Though the case went unsolved for many years, police never considered it to be a cold case.

“There hasn’t been a period of inactivity on this because there has constant feedback from the community,” Det. Joel Yanes of the Harlingen Police Department told ValleyCentral last year.

Those with information are asked to contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956)-216-5400.