CVS Pharmacy: Teachers/some school workers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teachers (K-12) and daycare/preschool workers and staff in Texas have been added to the eligible groups for COVID-19 vaccination at CVS Pharmacy locations.

The changes are now reflected on CVS’ website under the information for Texas. There, these school workers are now listed alongside people 65 and older, people 16 and older with chronic medical conditions, and healthcare/EMS workers.

The news comes after the statewide mask mandate was halted by Gov. Greg Abbott — causing new health fears from school communities, who must now operate under these guidelines. But several teaching associations are now hoping the Texas Education Agency puts strict rules in place to help schools be as safe as they can be right now.

“Every time the governor speaks, it’s a slap in the face to educators, because he is not listening to us. We want to be safe, we want to be back in schools, and this is not the way to get us there,” said Ovida Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association. “We want to return to a life without the fear of dying every single day, because that is still the reality.”

As of Wednesday, according to the website, the majority of select CVS stores offering vaccinations are fully booked, but residents can monitor availability and get more information.