SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022.

All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch website or on Facebook linked to their names.

Alice Limon Missing from: Houston, Texas Last Seen: Near the 13500 block of Sacramento St. in Houston, Texas. Age: 55 years old Missing Since: July 4, 2022 Description: Alice has brown eyes and brown hair that may have gray roots showing Tattoos: The letter “L” is tattooed between her thumb and index finger on her right hand. Other information: Alice was scheduled to meet with a relative, but has not been seen or heard from since their last contact on 7/4/22. It is unknown what clothing Alice was wearing at the time of her disappearance.



If you have any information whatsoever concerning Alice’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Dimitri Perez Missing From: Leakey, Texas Last Seen: on foot near his residence in Leakey, Texas Age: 24 years old Missing Since: April 13, 2022 Description: Dimitri has short, black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion Other Information: It is possible Dimitri may have removed his shoes and had been walking barefoot, or with socks, along Little Dry Frio Rd .



If you have any information whatsoever concerning Dimitri’s disappearance, please contact the Real County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 232-5201 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Dylan Rounds Missing From: Idaho Falls, Idaho Last Seen: last seen in Montello, Nevada Age: 19 years old Missing Since: May 27, 2022. Description: Pale complexion, short dark brown hair, brown eyes Clothing: dark sweatshirt or flannel, jeans, and boots Other Information: Dylan is in daily contact with family and has not been seen or heard from since May 27 th which is out of character and very concerning.

If you saw Dylan Rounds in Montello, Nevada, or in Idaho Falls, Idaho near his farm on or about May 27th, please contact the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 734-3300 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Latanya E. Green Missing from: 1200 block of Church Avenue in Cleveland, Texas Missing since: May 14, 2022 Age: 40 years old Description: Female, Long black curly hair, brown eyes, medium complexion. Clothing is unknown Other Information: Latanya has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication



If you have any information please call the Cleveland Police Department at (281) 592-2621 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Trevor L. Sullivan Missing from: 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near the Southbelt and I-45 in Houston, TX . Missing Since: May 5, 2022 Age: 20 years old Description: Male, short brown hair, green eyes, tan complexion. Clothing is unknown, may have a blue wheeled duffel bag in possession Other Information: Trevor is diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and walks with a limp due to a previous injury.



If you have any information please call the Harris County Constable Precinct 2 Office at (713) 477-4070 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Felicia M. Johnson Missing from: 10300 block of West Little York Rd. in Houston, Texas Missing since: April 15, 2022 Age: 24 years old Description: Female, long black hair (curly or straight) brown eyes, dark complexion, clothing is unknown. Tattoos: A large butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder Other information: N/A



If you have any information please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera Missing from: Last seen leaving washateria near the 7200 block of Hillcroft in Houston, Texas Missing since: March 11, 2022 Age: 43 years old Description: Female, long black hair, brown eyes, light-brown complexion. Clothing: Dark blue jeans, dark-colored short-sleeve shirt, tennis shoes, and had a large black purse Other information: Elsa was last known to be driving a black, 2016 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate MBY-2317.



If you have any information please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Timothy J. Perez If seen, do NOT approach and please contact law enforcement or Texas EquuSearch. Missing from: Austin, Texas Last seen: Round Rock, Texas Missing since: March 5, 2022 Age: 31 years old



If you have any information please call the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-5500 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.