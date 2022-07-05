SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service has released information covering current wildfires from 12:30 PM today to the current time as well as a multitude of other fires reported by various departments across Texas on July 4th.

Active Wildfires:

DPS Fire, Williamson County – 600 acres, 80% contained

Ferngully Fire, Potter County – 2,026 acres, 90% contained

Cotton Field Fire, Eastland County – 119 acres, 90% contained

Sparkling Fallen Fire, Taylor County – 26 acres, 80% contained

Contained Wildfires (100%):

Dempsey Fire, Palo Pinto County – est. 11,598 acres

Dix Road Fire, Guadalupe County – 270 acres

Cedar Tree Fire, Eastland County – 4 acres

Houston 3623 Fire, Houston County – 18 acres

Shelby 3618 Fire, Shelby County – 12 acres

Upshur 3627 Fire, Upshur County – 4 acres

Gobblero Fire, Jasper County – 0.3 acres

Montgomery 3608 Fire, Montgomery County – 4 acres

Montgomery 3626 Fire, Montgomery County – 7 acres

Walker 3628 Fire, Walker County – 0.3 acres

Long Spur Fire, Kaufman County – 6 acres

Wandering Rocket Fire, Jones County – 10 acres

Harris 3619 Fire, Harris County – 10 acres

The City of Killeen, Texas posted on their Facebook page in regards to a fire on the Stillhouse bridge believed to be caused by previous reports of fireworks in the area. No other structures have caught fire however there have been over a dozen grass fires and one fence caught fire in Killeen at the time of the post.

CC City of Killeen Texas – Government

The Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department also posted on their Facebook page in regards to, “Multiple firework-related fires occurring throughout Tom Green County.”

Travis County ESD 12 posted about a structure fire caused by fireworks. There were no reported injuries.

CC Travis County ESD 12

Austin fire Info, the official account for the Austin Fire Department posted, “Between 8 pm and midnight Austin and the surrounding 11 Travis County Fire Departments have responded to 90 grass, brush, dumpster, and trash fires. Cedar Park and Round Rock Fire also assisted. Presumably, most were fireworks-related. Also 3 structure fires.”

The Fort Worth Fire Department posted on their Twitter account, “At 5 PM on 7/4/21, the #FWFD had responded to 3 grass/brush fires out of 17 total the entire day. Today, we’ve responded to 25 grass/brush fires by ONLY 5 PM.” Local news stations in Fort Worth also reported that city officials cut a fireworks display off after several grass fires sprung up around the Trinity River, which can be read here.

CC Fort Worth FD: Heat Map of the number of calls received in Fort Worth on July 3rd by 10 PM

In the Houston area there were multiple structure fires reported including a post made by the Spring Texas fire Department in regards to a “grass fire caused by #fireworks in the Estates at Creek’s End off Louetta in #springtx.” and reminded the community take, “every safety precaution and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.” as well as a structure fire caused by a firework that made its way into the home through the chimney.

Ready Midland County reported on Facebook that on July 4th between the hours of 9:30 PM and 12:30 AM there were a total of 18 fires called due to fireworks, 15 of those were grass fires, and 3 of those were trash fires.

There are currently 187 counties in Texas under burn bans.