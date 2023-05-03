MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – The Biden Administration announced that next week they will end most federal Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

Starting on May 11th, of next week, federal workers, international travelers, and even health care workers will no longer be required to get the Covid 19-vaccine.

Known to be one of the worst public health threats of our generation, Covid-19 cases have steadily declined across the nation, despite the many variants born from it.

White house officials expressed that we are no longer in a phase where those health measures are necessary.

McLennan County Public Health District Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah shares why lifting this mandate isn’t problematic.

“Covid-19 is already endemic not just in the United States, but around the world. So that focus of the mandate does not stand anymore because everybody’s more than likely gotten Covid-19 at least once in their lifetime,” said health expert Shah.

Even though vaccination rates have declined, medical experts still advise getting vaccines as they help reduce chances of hospitalizations and in severe cases, death.

“We also have a lot of tools in place right now that we did not have two years ago. We have really effective vaccines. We have medications in place. Treatments in place. We have health care capacity. We have a lot of education in the public on how to prevent this,” said Shah.

The vaccine requirements will be terminated on the same day the Biden Administration will end the Covid-19 public health emergency declared during the Trump presidency.

Covid-19 cases in McLennan have been low.