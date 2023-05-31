STACKER—Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption. Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline.

The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years. While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period.

Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
49. Limestone County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #228
    — Length of life rank: #210
    — Quality of life rank: #231
48. Shelby County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #204
    — Length of life rank: #193
    — Quality of life rank: #203
47. Henderson County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #185
    — Length of life rank: #209
    — Quality of life rank: #148
46. Gregg County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #177
    — Length of life rank: #176
    — Quality of life rank: #175
45. Hale County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #138
    — Length of life rank: #148
    — Quality of life rank: #139
44. Marion County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #231
    — Length of life rank: #232
    — Quality of life rank: #207
43. Bowie County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #205
    — Length of life rank: #183
    — Quality of life rank: #210
42. Hockley County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #194
    — Length of life rank: #190
    — Quality of life rank: #182
41. Wheeler County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #155
    — Length of life rank: #178
    — Quality of life rank: #96
40. Brown County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #153
    — Length of life rank: #170
    — Quality of life rank: #114
39. Trinity County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #209
    — Length of life rank: #208
    — Quality of life rank: #190
39. Kleberg County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #160
    — Length of life rank: #169
    — Quality of life rank: #131
38. Jim Hogg County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #212
    — Length of life rank: #202
    — Quality of life rank: #197
37. Floyd County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #199
    — Length of life rank: #206
    — Quality of life rank: #179
36. Liberty County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #193
    — Length of life rank: #181
    — Quality of life rank: #189
35. Jim Wells County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #232
    — Length of life rank: #225
    — Quality of life rank: #224
34. Morris County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #223
    — Length of life rank: #217
    — Quality of life rank: #209
33. Jasper County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #222
    — Length of life rank: #223
    — Quality of life rank: #193
32. Panola County

  • Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #206
    — Length of life rank: #199
    — Quality of life rank: #200
31. Lynn County

  • Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #225
    — Length of life rank: #212
    — Quality of life rank: #220
30. Wilbarger County

  • Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #221
    — Length of life rank: #195
    — Quality of life rank: #222
29. Howard County

  • Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #197
    — Length of life rank: #186
    — Quality of life rank: #188
28. Orange County

  • Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #191
    — Length of life rank: #196
    — Quality of life rank: #176
27. Gray County

  • Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #165
    — Length of life rank: #182
    — Quality of life rank: #123
26. Young County

  • Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #105
    — Length of life rank: #194
    — Quality of life rank: #23
25. Zavala County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #239
    — Length of life rank: #214
    — Quality of life rank: #239
24. Nolan County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #174
    — Length of life rank: #198
    — Quality of life rank: #140
23. Delta County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #150
    — Length of life rank: #215
    — Quality of life rank: #44
22. Lamar County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #219
    — Length of life rank: #228
    — Quality of life rank: #180
21. Ector County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #173
    — Length of life rank: #200
    — Quality of life rank: #130
20. Lamb County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #214
    — Length of life rank: #203
    — Quality of life rank: #201
19. Knox County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #168
    — Length of life rank: #205
    — Quality of life rank: #95
18. Crosby County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #226
    — Length of life rank: #216
    — Quality of life rank: #217
17. Hutchinson County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #200
    — Length of life rank: #219
    — Quality of life rank: #161
16. Montague County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #210
    — Length of life rank: #230
    — Quality of life rank: #150
15. Swisher County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #241
    — Length of life rank: #234
    — Quality of life rank: #225
14. Baylor County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #207
    — Length of life rank: #226
    — Quality of life rank: #157
13. Terry County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (5.1 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #234
    — Length of life rank: #221
    — Quality of life rank: #229
12. Dawson County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #242
    — Length of life rank: #231
    — Quality of life rank: #241
11. Anderson County

  • Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #184
    — Length of life rank: #220
    — Quality of life rank: #115
10. Coleman County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (5.6 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #233
    — Length of life rank: #238
    — Quality of life rank: #186
9. Winkler County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #240
    — Length of life rank: #241
    — Quality of life rank: #196
8. Potter County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #236
    — Length of life rank: #233
    — Quality of life rank: #215
7. Polk County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #196
    — Length of life rank: #213
    — Quality of life rank: #154
6. Donley County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #181
    — Length of life rank: #102
    — Quality of life rank: #227
5. Martin County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.4 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #198
    — Length of life rank: #236
    — Quality of life rank: #61
4. Crockett County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.2 years (6.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #230
    — Length of life rank: #242
    — Quality of life rank: #121
3. Brooks County

  • Average life expectancy: 72.1 years (6.3 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #244
    — Length of life rank: #243
    — Quality of life rank: #238
2. Red River County

  • Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #243
    — Length of life rank: #244
    — Quality of life rank: #204
1. Collingsworth County

  • Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #136
    — Length of life rank: #102
    — Quality of life rank: #152