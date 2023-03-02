HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – For most business owners, counterfeit money is not an immediate concern that crosses their mind, until a clerk gives your money a second look.

Pee-Wee’s Crabcakes of Texas, restaurant in Hewitt, fell victim to counterfeited money. Accumulating roughly $800 dollars in losses.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant owner shared the small business is doing everything in its power to make up for their lost assets, as they sold over 400 plates yesterday.

Freedom Nutrition Owner Caleb Klous understands the fear of being scammed and says it’s important to know who is coming in and out of your business.

“There’s always going to be bad people in the world and there’s always people trying to take advantage and, you know, do business with people that you trust and with those who do business with you,” shared Klous.

He continues, “If you’re a business owner, you know, just make sure that you really know your customer, you know, be involved with them. And it’s not only going to help your business succeed, but it cannot be to avoid things like this.”

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin also shared some precautionary tips with FOX 44 News:

Don’t give suspected counterfeit money back to the person who tried to pay with it. Get a good description or information of the person. Contact police officers immediately and give the money to officers. Invest in pens and devices to help detect the counterfeit money.

Owner Caleb Klous has one more piece of advice for staying alert in your business.

“Read the vibes in the room. Somebody is coming in, they’re brand new. They’re a little bit interesting, you know. Pay closer attention to what it is that they’re paying with. And you know, have that pen there to check that paper. You know, look for the watermark. Look for the holographic strip,” shared Klous.

Moving forward, businesses like Pee-Wee’s Crabcakes of Texas affected by counterfeit money, will proceed by checking any cash spent dinning in or for to-go orders.