Cornyn statement on the passing of Congressman John Lewis

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement after the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA):

“John Lewis has left an indelible mark on the hearts of not only those in his home state of Georgia, but all over our nation and across the world.

“He will be remembered for many things, but his tireless work as a civil rights leader and dedication to fighting for the oppressed changed the course of history.

“Sandy and I will be praying for his family and all those who were touched by his life as we mourn this collective loss.”