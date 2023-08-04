MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department shared an update on a case involving a found boy; Cordarius was found unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue in January. MPD searched for weeks for the boy’s family, to no avail and the non-verbal boy, thought to be between the age of 13 and 17, is now in foster care.

MPD said the child is attending school and benefiting from various services, including speech, physical, and occupational therapies. Despite being nonverbal, he is making incredible strides in his unique way.

“Cordarius can identify every household member by pointing to the appropriate foster sibling when their names are called. He listens and follows instructions well but needs constant redirection. He responds positively to playful interactions with his caregivers and enjoys playing with his foster siblings. Cordarius is a very joyful child. He loves to swim and play basketball; he attends church weekly and attends social events with his caregivers. Overall, Cordarius is healthy,” the Department said.

A DNA test has not yet yielded any familial results and anyone with information about Cordarius is asked to call 432-214-8765.