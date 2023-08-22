COOLIDGE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Limestone County man has been released from the hospital after he was shot while entering his home.

Limestone County Deputies were dispatched around 6 a.m. Monday to a reported gunshot victim at a convenience store in Coolidge. When deputies and investigators arrived, one man was found to have a non-life threating gunshot wound. The man was then transported to a Waco-area hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was notified that someone was at his house after he left for work. He then returned home and entered his house, where he confronted another individual and a shot was fired. The victim then left the residence and drove to the convenience store to call 9-1-1.

If you have any information related to this case, you can call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278 or Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477 (TIPS).