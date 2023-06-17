Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — If you are a fellow Texan like myself, you are not new to the hot and humid summer ahead.

FOX 44 wants to help you stay cool and financially secure as we reach triple digit heat.

Many will be hovering their hands over their air conditioning systems and closely monitoring their electricity usage as we enter hotter days.

On Tuesday, ERCOT issued a weather watch for the climbing temperatures we could see as early as Thursday and throughout the rest of the week.

Leaving experts like Don Whaley with OhmConnect Energy, who sees a heightened demand in energy consumption yearly and advises Texas residents on ways they can fight a high energy bill.

“We just need to be aware of the fact that electricity is a finite resource, particularly in times where there’s high demand. We just need to be better stewards, more efficient users of that electricity, and it’ll help the system. It will help you when the bill comes,” says Whaley.

Whaley also suggests for people to learn to become comfortable raising the thermostat by two degrees and leaving ceiling fans running as they lower the apparent temperature.

You can also utilize stationary fans, stay hydrated, and invest in a program thermostat like the ones OhmConnect offers.

FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick shares what we can expect to see this week in weather.

“While the air temperature may be 102 to 104 degrees heading into this weekend, the heat index or what it actually is going to feel like to your body when you take a step outside, may be like 109 or 110. So it’s going to be very important to take necessary heat precautions, especially if you’re going to be outdoors,” says Meteorologist Fitzpatrick.

You can always stay in the know by downloading our FOX 44 News App.