BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a 2019 murder in Bryan.

29-year-old Luis Leonardo Solis received the sentence on Monday for the murder of Osiel Benitez-Herrera.

The College Station Police Department originally responded to a call from a concerned neighbor in May 2019. This woman reported to 9-1-1 that she heard someone screaming for help and called out the name “Gonzo” in the home next door.

The woman described a man walking back and forth on the front porch, who then ran into the woods. Approximately 20 minutes later, Solis called 9-1-1 to report that his roommate was hurt, but hung up the call before any identifying information could be obtained.

Police went to the home and discovered what would later be described as a “gruesome death” for Benitez-Herrera. Solis called 9-1-1 a second time to report that he was at the WalMart minutes away. Upon contact, Solis said he came home and found his roommate dead.

Police started to contact the family and friends of both men. Police recovered a voicemail from Solis to his cousin, which was made minutes before the call to 9-1-1 was made. Members of the jury heard the victim’s cries for help and called Solis by his nickname – pleading “Gonzo, no!”

Clothing worn by Solis that night was collected, as well as a suspicious baseball bat. DNA testing confirmed that the blood found on the inside of Solis’s clothing and on the barrel end of the bat belonged to the victim. Solis’s DNA was also on the handle of the bat. The jury heard from the medical examiner that the overwhelming injuries were a result of blunt force trauma consisted with the baseball bat.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office was assisted by the College Station Police Department, the Bryan Police Department and the Texas A&M University Police Department in this case.