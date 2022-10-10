CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working Together, the distressed fishing vessel. The caller said the vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge.

A Coast Guard response boat and helicopter crew arrived to help the boat crew. A Port of Corpus Christi Police Department boat crew also arrived to help the fishermen, authorities said.

“Once on scene, the RB–M crew began assisting the vessel with a P-6 dewatering pump but was unsuccessful due to a mechanical failure,” the Coast Guard stated. “The Dolphin crew departed the scene to acquire another dewatering pump from Air Station Corpus Christi.”

The Dolphin crew arrived back on scene, lowered the dewatering pump with a rescue swimmer and began to dewater the vessel, authorities said.

The Working Together’s sister ship, James, towed the vessel ashore. The Coast Guard boat crew escorted both fishing vessels to Corpus Christi Marina.

“Today was a great example of how we can seamlessly operate with other Coast Guard units and agency partners to complete the mission,” said Lt. Dan Gillis, Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter pilot. “Our consistent training with Station Port Aransas crews allowed us to deliver a much-needed dewatering pump, while the Port Police vessel relayed vital information to the vessel in distress.”