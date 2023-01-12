SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grand Valley boaters Monday as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield.

The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a report at 8 p.m. from a friend of the two boaters who 17-foot skiff was in trouble in the Laguna Madre. The boat was south of the Arroyo Colorado and onboard were two men, ages 59 and 80, officials said.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a rescue boat and crew from station on South Padre Island. Also, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was dispatched from Corpus Christi.

“The SPC–SW crew located the two boaters aboard the skiff, but were unable to reach them due to water depth,” the Coast Guard said.

The helicopter crew arrived, hoisted the boaters and transported them to Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport, near Rio Hondo. The boaters were reportedly in stable condition, authorities said.

“We highly encourage all boaters to file a float plan with a family member or friend prior to heading out on the water,” said Ensign Colin Gilley, command duty officer, Sector Corpus Christi. “Informing others where you intend to be can greatly assist our search crews in locating you during an emergency.”