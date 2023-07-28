CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – As of Thursday night, the Classic Canyon Fire in Coryell County is an estimated 150 acres and 20 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service says fire activity has diminished, and no structures have been threatened. Aircraft and crews are focused on the right shoulder of the fire, where it burns in a drainage with thick juniper.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office says the large grass fire is in the area of FM-215 and FM-217. The public was urged to avoid the area. Roads were closed and blocked, and deputies were turning away drivers attempting to enter the area except for those evacuating livestock. Evacuations have also been reported along FM-215 and FM-217.

As of 7:50 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office says all roads in the area have reopened. The fire is reported to be mostly contained. Fire departments and a Game Warden are still in the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.