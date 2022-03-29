JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — After an EF-3 tornado ripped through portions of jack county destroying most of the Jacksboro High School and Elementary, school administrators were left scrambling for a way to continue getting students their education.

Administrators turned to First Baptist Church of Jacksboro, The Jacksboro Parish, and the Fort Richardson Masonic Lodge. All three buildings welcomed students for their first day back to school.

Although it was overwhelming for some, Principal Michael Qualls said these kiddos are actually enjoying the temporary schools with some treating it as a field trip.



“One thing that we’ve learned through this is that school is not a building, it’s what happens inside the building,” Qualls said.

For Principal Qualls and his staff along with the students, today is a big day.



“This week is just focused on getting them back, saying hi to them and just loving on them and playing with them today and just get back to a normal routine,” Qualls said.

A normal routine that many of these kiddos and even staff desperately need at a time like this.



“Our teachers have absolutely responded to having to be flexible, i stand amazed because they act like they’ve done this before and we haven’t, this is all new to us,” Qualls said.

What used to be offices or even nurseries throughout the church have been turned into makeshift classrooms. Qualls said God was with them on the night of the storms, so what better way to return that love than to bring these little smiles into church to learn.



“We truly understand that god gave us wisdom, all of us, the whole entire community of Jacksboro,” Quall said. “God gave us wisdom and courage that day to make all of the right decisions that every person and even their animals are still alive today, so I just cant thank god enough for his courage and wisdom that day.”

These kids were greeted by not only staff but encouraging words posted in the walkway, something that 2nd Grade Teacher Christy Stapleton said makes a huge difference for these students to see.



“They know the feeling of, you know the sense of school and why school is so important and you need a safe place to go, the words of encouragement and honestly we don’t feel as teachers that we’re heroes we’re just doing our job,” Stapleton said.

A job that these educators and administrators will continue to do no matter the circumstances.



“If a tornado cant stop us, we’re good, we’ll be good,” Stapleton said.



Principal Qualls said every Friday they will assess the progress made to each facility and go from there.

He said there are still several ways that you can help those affected by the recent tornado which can be found by clicking this link.