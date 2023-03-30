WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse that will cross North America is now a year away, and the City of Waco has some plans for it.

The City is planning for a major eclipse-viewing experience, called “Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live from Waco.” Organizers will hold a press conference this Friday to announce ticketing and other details.

The conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s Brazos Ballroom, located at 100 Washington Avenue. Representatives from Lowell Observatory, the City of Waco, and Baylor University will discuss plans for the upcoming event, and will answer questions.

Regarding the 2024 eclipse, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth – which completely obscures the Sun. The April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse – dubbed “The Great American Eclipse” – will be the only total solar eclipse in the 21st century in which totality will be visible from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The City says that based on past weather patterns for this time of year, as well as accessibility, Texas is an ideal location for an eclipse event. This will be the first total solar eclipse to pass over Waco since July 29, 1878 – and the last one visible from the continental United States until 2044.