BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Federal Economic Development Administration has awarded the City of Belton

and the Belton Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) a $2 million grant to fund a utility project at the former Rockwool Superfund site.

The grant will help fund the extension of water and sewer to the site, located on FM-93, an area zoned for both light and heavy industrial uses – a quarter-mile east of Interstate 35.



The grant requires a $500,000 local match to be funded by the BEDC – which has been marketing the property for several years, and estimates that the project will be instrumental in retaining 215 current jobs and attracting an additional 20 jobs to Belton.



In 1998, the Rockwool property was designated a Federal Superfund site, and a $17 million State and Federal project was undertaken to remediate contaminants at the location impacted by a manufacturing process for mineral wool insulation.

In 2017, all property liens were released, and the property was conveyed to the City of Belton – resulting in an opportunity for development to occur at the site. The City subsequently transfered the site to the BEDC to encourage its development, but site constraints and lack of utilities made this difficult. The EDA grant provides a catalyst for development and job creation.

“We appreciate the assistance of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Rep. John Carter, and all the partners that helped make this grant possible,” said Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter.