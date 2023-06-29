CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 1819, which has removed the capability of cities and other governmental entities to enact juvenile curfews.

Some local cities that have maintained such curfews are beginning to react to the fact that their ordinances will become invalid in September.

Copperas Cove Police have voiced some disappointment at the development:

“House Bill 1819 was signed by Gov. Abbott and takes effect on Sept 1.

“Not having a curfew ordinance to enforce may have a negative impact on our ability to prevent minors from committing additional crimes during midnight hours and could cause an increase in crime. Curfews have played a significant role in deterring criminal activity such as vandalism, theft, drug and alcohol-related offenses, just to name a few, particularly during late-night hours when individuals may be more vulnerable to dangerous situations. Having the curfew ordinance was also a means of preventing minors from becoming victims themselves.

“While the absence of a curfew ordinance will pose various challenges to law enforcement, the Copperas Cove Police Department is committed to exploring alternate strategies and will continue to work with the community to prioritize public safety.”

Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark issued the following statement:

“We will abide by the new State Legislative measure prohibiting juvenile curfews. We are disappointed in the State with the preemption of local law enforcement codes, policies or enforcement. We felt that our curfew hours were reasonable.

“Moving forward, staff will discuss the most effective way on removing the ordinance from our books. Such as allowing it to expire as of September 1, 2023 when HB 1819 becomes effective or taking action prior to that date and removing it from the Ordinance book.”

House Bill 1819 forbids Texas cities and counties from enforcing a curfew “to regulate the movements or actions of persons younger than 18 years of age.” Emergency management curfews can still be imposed under a different section of state law.

The law strikes down both daytime and nighttime juvenile curfews.