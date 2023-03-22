HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Channelview man has been charged in the death of a woman during an erotic act, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a medical emergency at 2:20 a.m. early Tuesday morning at the 800 block of Ashland Boulevard in east Harris County. Deputies said that they discovered an unresponsive woman in the residence.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies talked with the woman’s boyfriend, who said the couple was engaged in a sex act that was described as “erotic asphyxiation.”

The boyfriend, identified as Jaaron Thomas, 27, was then arrested and charged with manslaughter. He is currently in the Harris County Jail, awaiting bond.