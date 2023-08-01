Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning across Central Texas starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

We’ll experience strong winds and low humidity making it very easy to spark a fire.

The Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department says they’ve been preparing for two months to handle any situation this wildfire season.

I believe in activating that 911 emergency response system pretty quick. We’ll get your resources to you,” said Southwest Bell County Fire Department Fire Lieutenant Johnathan Phelps.

30 volunteers are a part of the organization and Phelps says they study all factors to stay prepared.

“Modules, basic modules on firefighting and good understanding of what you’re going to be facing out there because some of that information, you’ve got to learn on the call,” said Phelps.

Elk Volunteer Fire Department Captain Mary Leather leads a group of 12 active volunteers.

Leather says it will take some time for volunteer firefighters to arrive in emergencies and encourages everyone to follow burn ban guidelines.

“If you light it, you own it, and you may own all of the damage that it does. Even though if it’s not intentional, those things can happen. You can get fined. You could possibly go to jail,” said Leather.

Wildfires can start by one spark.

Leather and Phelps say sparks can come from working on dry land, burning brush, welding, and metal clashing on the road.

In the last week Texas A&M Forest Service had to assist with four fires in our area.

In order for our agency to respond to a fire that means that it has become a little too much for the locals to handle on their own, and they just call in for reinforcement.

In case of a fire, Texas A&M Forest Service is bringing in additional resources and staff to keep everyone safe.