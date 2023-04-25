CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44/KWKT) – Severe weather is among us and many people are wondering what it is they can do to protect themselves and prepare themselves for the storms ahead.

Each season, Texas sees an average of roughly 130 tornadoes, making storm protection a top priority.

Lone Star Safe Rooms Co-owner and Operator Chris Hooser, explained why he believes storm shelters are a necessity to have for your homes.

“Having a storm shelter inside your home is becoming an essential purchase for protection. You know, we’re we’re really concerned about, you know, the storms causing flying debris that can puncture someone and can lead to two injuries or death,” said Hooser.

Severe windy conditions that cause fast flying debris like trees, household items such as furniture, and in some extreme cases cars.

According to Hooser, having a storm shelter either under or above ground in the event of a devastating storm, provides a level of calmness and preparedness.

FOX 44’s Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick shares what we can expect to see in weather over the next few days.

“Today’s going to be more primarily of a feel for it if any storms do have the potential to strengthen. Tomorrow, we’re looking at primarily all modes of severe weather possible. So large hail, damaging wind gusts, 60 to 65 mile per hour winds, maybe 70 mile per hour winds as well. And the potential for an isolated tornado or two,” explained Meteorologist Fitzpatrick.

Haley also recommends downloading the FOX 44 News App to get weather updates on your phone, know where to go for severe tornado threats, and stay safe inside away from doors and windows.

Especially through tomorrows severe storms.