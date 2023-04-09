HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Summertime is around the corner and you’re probably going to want a nice place to cool off at.

Community pools like Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights, are in need of part-time aquatic staff, to keep its pool open this summer for regular programming.

The department is looking to hire 10 life guards, two water safety instructors, two managers, and two cashiers for food and drinks.

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee, shares why there is a sense of urgency in hiring a full summer staff.

“Open swim hours were drastically reduced. We weren’t able to do pool parties and being the only outdoor pool in Harker Heights, those those programs are needed by the community,” said Achee.

He continues, “We just weren’t able to offer. When you can’t open for a full season, you really do see the effect on the community.”

Harker Heights like many other Central Texas communities, are combating staff shortages this year, as they are in desperate need of employees.

Temple Public Information Officer Allison O’Connor, shared with FOX 44 News why they have seen a decline in summer employees.

“A lot of our seasonal employees might be students, whether those high school students, college students. And as time goes by, they might graduate, move away from home, or our area. They were here for school and potentially get a full time job,” said Temple PIO, O’Connor.

Some local pools like the Carl Levin Park, are incentivizing for the first time reimbursement of training courses taken to become a certified pool instructor.

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Director Achee, also promises that the experience itself, is worth while.

“It’s just a fun job. You know, you get to be out in the sun. You get to make friends. It’s a pretty small staff, so they become a family by the end of the summer. They go do things together. So it’s a really fun place to spend your summer,” shared Achee.

The Harker Heights Park and Recreation Department will be conducting walk-in interviews Monday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Central Texas pools hiring for the summer, you can visit here and here.

